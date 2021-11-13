Overall consumer prices rose 6.2 percent over the past 12 months, the fastest pace since 1990. This means that items that you bought last year at this time are going to cost you, on average, 6.2 percent more.
This rise in prices is usually not felt as strongly by those in higher tax brackets as their wages tend to increase in proportion with the rise in inflation.
Where the inflation is really felt is with lower income individuals and families. The people who are making minimum wage normally do not see a pay raise to offset hikes in inflation.
It has also been shown that poorer people are affected at a disproportionate level since inflation seems to cause a greater increase in basic living needs compared with luxury goods.
The United Way of Southern West Virginia has seen the toll that these rising prices are having on the most vulnerable in our community, and desperately need your support to raise as much money as possible during the final leg of our campaign season.
Recently, the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s 211 hotline has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of calls. The service has been inundated with pleas for help with basic needs such as food, shelter, clothing, and rent/utility assistance. Some of the calls that come in from young mothers with nowhere else to turn are the epitome of tragic. These moms need help with simple items for the baby such as diapers, formula and clothing, knowing that if they spend money on these items, they are not going to be able to afford the rising cost of their heating bill.
The United Way of Southern West Virginia helps as much as they can to try to meet all the needs of individuals who call in on the 211 hotlines, but they are seeing their budgets squeezed tighter and tighter as the costs of these goods continue to increase. A young mother should not have to worry about choosing between diapers or a warm place to lay her baby at night, but unfortunately these situations are becoming more common.
Despite this tragic outlook, there are still plenty of ways to assist those in need. One way is to participate in events put on by the United Way of Southern West Virginia such as the Wonderland of Trees. The Wonderland of Trees is one of the largest fundraisers that the United Way of Southern West Virginia puts on, and all the proceeds go toward supporting the local needs of individuals in our community.
If you are going to buy a tree this year or attend any Christmas events, please make it this one. The slight increase in cost that you might pay for a Christmas tree that has been immaculately decorated by the wonderful businesses and organizations in our community will do much more than just furnish your living room. One tree that goes for a minimal price of $500 could provide over 1,500 diapers, 400 ounces of baby formula, 300 meals, or four months of utility bills.
If you would like to help out, please mark Nov. 19, the date of the Wonderland of Trees Auction, on your calendar. If you cannot make it but would still like to support the United Way of Southern West Virginia, the website is Unitedwayswv.org, the phone number is 304-253-2111 and the address is 110 Croft St., Beckley, WV 25801.