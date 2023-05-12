The festivities were fashionable at the grand reopening of Beckley’s Indie Sparrow Boutique, a stylish, upscale clothing store that has returned to North Eisenhower Drive after spending several years in Beaver.
On Friday, the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce conducted a red-ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the shop’s return to its original location. Attendees included chamber members, local businesses and Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold.
Owned and operated by Dana Shammaa since 2013, Indie Sparrow takes its name from combining the abbreviation for independent with biblical passages that Shammaa’s grandmother used to share with her during childhood.
“I knew I wanted to have the word sparrow in the title to pay homage to my grandmother, and that’s how Indie Sparrow was born,” Shammaa said.
A native mountaineer, Shammaa was born in Wyoming County and attended Concord University before transferring to complete grad school at Marshall University.
“I worked in Huntington as a therapist in a psychiatric hospital and then got an interview for a position with Pfizer, which brought me back to Beckley,” Shammaa said.
Indie Sparrow Boutique was originally started over 10 years ago but had to change locations due to a property appraisal issue.
“It was only 3 ½ miles away from here, but it definitely was a barrier for customers,” commented Shammaa. “There wasn’t any swinging through on lunch breaks or on the way home from work.”
What separates Indie Sparrow from other clothing outlets and department stores is Shammaa’s commitment to the community.
“For anyone who’s ever wanted a personal stylist, we are as close to one as possible,” Shammaa said. "One of our hashtags is ‘I shop for you’ because I get to know the customer and their taste in clothing.”
This level of community participation is part of the reason why Indie Sparrow’s hashtag campaigns, such as #OhSoIndie and #BoutiqueLife, are so popular on social media websites like Facebook and Instagram.
It’s also a collaborative effort from the full team at Indie Sparrow.
Shammaa says her husband, Tariq Shammaa, is extremely helpful and supportive, which helps the boutique thrive.
“It’s really about community, and it’s really about relationships,” she said. "I just want every woman who comes in here to feel better about herself when she leaves, even if she just had a nice chat.”
New arrivals can be viewed on all of Indie Sparrow’s social media pages or on their very own mobile app.
