BECKLEY, W.Va. – Indie Sparrow Boutique has announced a 1 p.m. Friday, May 12, ribbon cutting to launch its grand reopening of the business, which is returning to its original Beckley location — 610 N. Eisenhower Drive — after seven years in Beaver. The Beckley Raleigh Chamber of Commerce is also promoting this celebration.
Dana Shammaa said the new, yet original, location of her business will be celebrated both Friday and Saturday with special Mother’s Day sales, refreshments, and drawings for prizes and giveaways. She said 103 CIR will be broadcasting live at noon on Friday during the grand reopening celebration.
“As for why I moved back to Beckley, simply put, being in Beckley is more convenient for my customers; they can now pop in on their lunch break or make a quick stop while they’re out and about doing other things right here in the heart of Beckley,” said Shammaa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.