The summer weather has finally arrived, and so have the fantastic events that come with it. There is certainly no shortage of entertainment this week, but I want to jump right in and start with my personal favorite outdoor shindig of the year. If you are reading my column, you must be interested in events, so trust me when I tell you that this one is a do not miss.
WVPUBFEST 2023 will be at the Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge on Saturday, May 20. WVPUBFEST is a family-friendly, pet-friendly, all-day concert, featuring over 20 West Virginia musical acts on two stages. When it comes to local community events, this is as good as it gets. There are honestly so many bands playing that I could have dedicated my entire column to the lineup. Just to name a few, you will see The Parachute Brigade, The Red Line Band, Alabaster Boxer, Matt Deal, Never Zero, Hurl Brickbat, Long Point String Band, Hello June, Red Audio, and several more.
You can also expect dozens of the area’s best food, art, and craft vendors set up for you to browse during the festivities. Among other things, the WGB has indoor/outdoor seating, cornhole boards, a delicious kitchen, and award-winning beer. There will, in fact, be a new PubFest ale on tap for this party. It’s a light 5 percent Juicy Pale Ale brewed with Vista hops. There will also be new WGB glassware available for sale at the event. Come out and take in the tunes, smell the barbecue smoking, drink a cold beer and enjoy the beautiful scenery.
This event is also a fundraiser for WVCollective and WV Public Broadcasting that, to date, has raised $20,000 in support of the arts in our region, as well as to protect the valuable resource that is public radio in the Mountain State. This festival truly offers some of the best of West Virginia in every department, so put it on your schedule. I will be there painting live, somewhere near one of the stages, so come find me and say hello. It all starts at noon, and you can visit wvpubfest.com to secure your tickets and get updates on the music schedules as they evolve.
● ● ●
Don’t let WVPUBFEST wear you out because there’s plenty going on at the other local venues as well. The Untrained Professionals will be rocking the Southside Junction in Fayetteville on Friday, May 19, from 8 – 10 p.m.
Thomas Danley will be playing at the Trail 10 Pub & Grill in Freeman on Friday, May 19. This show kicks off at 7 p.m.
Friday, May 19, is Karaoke at the Mad Hatter in Beckley. Drop in from 10:30 p.m. until 1:30 a.m., and DJ CC will spin you the tune of your choice.
The Mad Hatter is right back at it on Saturday, May 20, with another Drag Show. This 10 p.m – 2 a.m. show is for ages 21 and up only, and there will be no cover charge. You can expect shows from Angel Karmichael, Jessica Von Karmichael, Krissy Kissez and special guest Lucy Lipps.
Chet Lowther is performing at Charlie’s Pub in Fayetteville on Saturday, May 20, at 8 p.m.
Jay Milam will be playing at the Beckley Moose on Saturday, May 20, from 8 — 11 p.m.
● ● ●
Calacino’s in Beckley always has someone on the stage over the weekend, and on Friday, May 19, it could be you. That’s right, another bonus Karaoke Night where DJ Robbie will play just about any tune you want to sing from 8 p.m. until midnight. Saturday, May 20, they are hosting the Dreamerz reunion. The Dreamerz are a Beckley band that formed in a Dorcas Avenue basement back in 1984, and you might have seen them play live back in the day. They haven’t performed a regular show since the late ’80s, and their members have since moved all over the country, so don’t miss this rare opportunity to see them all together again. You can expect to hear plenty of rock and roll songs that you know the words to, and you might even see some familiar faces in this band. David Hayes, Jim Pino, Alan Blake, Allen Helvey, Tim Fitzpatrick, and Gary Higginbotham all invite you out for this special occasion.
1The Rusted Musket in Mullens has a busy week lined up. Ain’t Dead Yet play there on Friday, May 19, and then Randy Gilkey is there on Saturday, May 20. Both of these shows are scheduled from 9 p.m. until midnight. On Wednesday, May 24, you can drop in and play Music & Movie Trivia at 7 p.m. with music by John Brandt & Co. starting at 6 p.m. The Musket has indoor/outdoor seating, cornhole boards, and you will love the amazing food there.
Shawn Benfield will be playing at 50 East in White Sulphur Springs on Wednesday, May 24. I cannot say enough great things about the food there, so get a table and make an evening of it. Shawn goes on stage at 6 p.m.
● ● ●
If you’re a local baker, or you have a sweet tooth, here’s an event just for you. Sunset Berry Farm in Alderson is holding a Tasting Event & Strawberry Festival on Saturday, May 20. The sweetest bakers in the Greenbrier Valley will be offering strawberry dessert tastings. This event is scheduled from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and promises a flea market, local vendors, and much more. Bring the kids to this one because they can pick their own strawberries, play on the state’s largest bounce pad, enjoy a tractor-pulled ride, and visit the fairy garden for a family scavenger hunt.
Prices will be $3 for one tasting, $15 for seven tastings, or $20 for 10 tastings. They recommend that you purchase your tickets early, because there is a limited supply, and they expect to sell out before the event ends. Tickets are available at sunsetfarm.ticketspice.com. Anyone who would like to participate in the tasting event can visit the Facebook page or text Jennifer at 304-646-3784. First place in the tasting part of this event wins $100 and a trophy.
● ● ●
PWL Pro Wrestling is bringing some wrestling stars to the Crossroads Mall on Saturday, May 20. Impact Wrestling Superstar Johnny Swinger will be there along with the new heavyweight champion Cyclops. Woman’s Champion Arie Alexander is joining the show, along with several others. Tickets are only $10 each, and bell time is at 6 p.m.
The Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville has a treat lined up for you on Friday, May 19. Local Appalachian singer-songwriter Dina Hornbaker will be taking the stage there at 7 p.m. Dina incorporates banjo, guitar, and sometimes harmonica, with thoughtful and inquisitive lyricism relating to life’s beauty and hardships.
The Pence Springs Flea Market is back up and running for the summer, offering a little of everything. Vendors set up with everything from handmade goods to the junk out of their basement. It’s located on Rt. 12 between Hinton and Alderson, and you can visit on any Sunday from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The Happy Hippy Muzik Fest is back this year. This one is on the beautiful Pat Fern property at 143 Fig Tree Lane, in Hinton. The music and camping start on Friday, May 19, and continue until midnight on Saturday night. There are 15 awesome bands on the schedule, and you can visit the Facebook page for an exact schedule. A few of the groups performing are The Sweet Life, The Atlantic Aesthetic, Wolfbone Cantley, Uncle Kunkel’s One Gram Band, Eggs With Legs, Under The Gun, East Of Memphis, and more. There will also be vendors, open mic opportunities, and poetry slams. After midnight each night, they will be going full acoustic, with a drum circle around the fire, so bring all your acoustic instruments and your best bonfire dance attire.
