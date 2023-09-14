white sulphur springs, w.va. – Vendors, experts and enthusiasts in the world of hunting, fishing and conservation will gather at America’s Resort, The Greenbrier, Sept. 22-24, for the inaugural Wild & Wonderful Hunting, Fishing & Conservation Expo.
The event – supported by organizations like the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, Project Healing Waters, MidwayUSA Foundation, the Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation and the National Archery in Schools Program – brings together outdoorsmen from various disciplines to learn more about the hunting, fishing and conservation opportunities available to enthusiasts of all types.
Admission will be free to the public with registration. Event attendees can pre-register by visiting Greenbrier.com/Expo.
A packed schedule begins on Friday, Sept. 22, at noon, and concludes with a Farewell Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 6:30 p.m. Some of the notable events taking place over the three days include:
- Some of the biggest names in the business will display their latest products. These exhibits will be open throughout the day both inside Colonial Hall and in the front circle.
- Taking place at various times throughout the weekend, these events give potential buyers a chance to try out products from SIG Sauer and Colt on The Greenbrier’s 1,000-yard rifle range.
- Hosted by former Daytona 500 winner Ward Burton, the event at Kate’s Mountain Lodge includes a trivia competition to win money for the event’s partner organizations.
- This youth sporting clays tournament at The Greenbrier Gun Club will raise funds for the MidwayUSA Foundation.
- The youth archery tournament is sponsored by Alderson Elementary School.
- The Greenbrier’s fishing guides will teach the art of tying various flies to use in different conditions. In between each fly, participants will sample local craft beers and learn more about the breweries where they are produced. In another session, participants will sample some of The Greenbrier’s favorite bourbons.
- The seminars and demonstrations throughout the weekend include a DNR Action Station, a Healing Waters Entomology Class, Tracking the Appalachian Buck, Ronnie Snedegar Squirrel Dog Demo, and, among still others, Jim Clay Turkey Calling Seminar.
- Participants can enjoy local craft beers while mingling with the vendors, instructors and clinicians involved in the Wild & Wonderful Hunting, Fishing and Conservation Expo.
- Participants enjoy the unmatched mountain views at Kate’s Mountain Lodge combined with incredible flavors of the region by starting the weekend off with the Welcome Dinner.
- Edward Graham is the chief operating officer for Samaritan’s Purse. The youngest son of Franklin Graham, Edward graduated from the United States Military Academy and went on to serve 16 years in the U.S. Army. He will lead a special Sunday service open to everyone.
Guests head to the beautiful Howard’s Creek Lodge on the banks of the water to wrap up a special weekend by joining sponsors.
