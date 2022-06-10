This Watermelon Salad with Pistachio recipe is one of Executive Chef Michele Koeniger's favorite summer treats.
"I love the combination of watermelon and feta cheese with the mint," she said. "It's to die for, and it's even better if you grill the watermelon first."
Watermelon Salad with Pistachio
Serves 6
Ingredients
5 cups watermelon, large diced
1 English cucumber, small diced
1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
1/2 cup mint, Chiffonade
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/4 cup toasted pistachios
1/4 cup olive oil
1/8 cup white balsamic vinegar
1/2 tsp. salt, more to taste
Cracked pepper
Pinch ground clove
Pinch ground all spice
Directions
1. Place watermelon, cucumber and onion in a large bowl. Add herbs, feta and pistachios. Gently mix.
2. Add olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper and mix to incorporate.
3. Taste and adjust salt. Serve at room temperature.