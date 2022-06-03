This version of a warm apple fig tart is easy to make and very flavorful, according to Executive Chef Michele Koeniger, head of dining services at the Raleigh Center in Daniels. She says this tart can be made ahead of time and it stores well.
Warm Apple Fig Tart (Serves 4):
2 each fresh apples, of your choice, peeled, cored & sliced
4 each dried mission figs, chopped
1/4 cup port wine
1/2 cup fig jam
4 4-inch pastry shells
4 tablespoons apple sauce
2 tablespoons butter, melted
whip cream
mint
Directions:
1. In a saucepan, reduce the port by half.
2. Add the fig jam and dried figs. Cook until the jam melts and the figs soften. Set aside and keep warm.
3. Spread the apple sauce on the bottom of each pastry shell.
4. Peel and core the apples. Slice the apples and arrange them over the apple sauce.
5. Fold the sides of the pastry up. With a pastry brush, dab the apple filling with melted butter and bake in the oven at 350 degrees F for 10 minutes.
6. Carefully plate the tarts. Evenly pour the port mixture over each of the cooked tarts.
7. Garnish with whip cream and mint.