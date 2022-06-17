In the kitchen - Sweet & Spicy Pineapple Salmon

Executive chef Michele Koeniger's love of pineapples led her to create this Sweet & Spicy Pineapple Salmon recipe.
"I love to sear or grill fresh pineapple," she said, explaining the process changes the flavor of the pineapple. "The chili sauce on the salmon is exceptional and the combination of it all is fantastic."
Next week: Strawberry Crumble
Sweet & Spicy Pineapple Salmon
Serves 6
Ingredients
2-2.5 lbs. salmon
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 small fresh pineapple, peeled, sliced & core cut out of center
1/2 cup sweet chili sauce
2 tbsp. rice vinegar
1 tbsp. soy sauce
1 tbsp. brown sugar
1/4 cup unsweetened pineapple juice
Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a cookie sheet with vegetable spray.
2. In a large saute pan, over medium high heat, add a teaspoon oil.
3. Arrange the pineapple in the pan in a single layer.
4. Sear both sides so they are golden brown. Remove & set aside.
5. Add a little more oil & heat. Season the salmon with salt & pepper.
6. Sear the salmon, flesh side down first. Cook for about 2 minutes.
7. Flip over & cook another minute.
8. In a small bowl, whisk together sweet chili sauce, rice vinegar, soy sauce, brown sugar and pineapple juice. Pour glaze over salmon.
9. Place the seared pineapple on the baking sheet in a single layer.
10. Place glazed salmon on top.
11. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until salmon is cooked.
12. Sprinkle with chopped fresh cilantro before serving, if desired.