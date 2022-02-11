Michele Koeniger, head of dining services at the Raleigh Center in Daniels, chose this recipe because of its unique flavor combinations.
"It has fresh coffee grounds in the batter, which is something different," she said of the dish she likes to make for Valentine's Day. "It's not too sweet (but) you can add more brown sugar and maple syrup if you want it sweeter."
Sweet Potato Coffee Brownie
Serves 6
Ingredients
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 cup butter, room temp
1 cup mashed sweet potato
1/8 cup coffee grounds, not used, fresh out of the can
1/8 cup self-rising flour
1/8 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/4 cup dark brown sugar
1/4 cup maple syrup
2 eggs
1/4 cup milk
Crumble Topping:
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/4 cup butter, melted
1/3 cup oats
2 tbsp. sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350°. Grease an 8x8-in. pie dish or baking pan with oil or line with parchment paper.
2. Combine all ingredients for brownies in a food processor until fully mixed.
3. Spread mixture in the bottom of the pie dish.
4. Make the crumble by combining all the topping ingredients. Blend well.
5. Bake for 25 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.
6. Serve & Enjoy.