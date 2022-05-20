Executive Chef Michele Koeniger was inspired by an old family favorite when creating this Stuffed Shells with Ricotta and Ramps recipe.
"It's a twist on my grandmother's Italian stuffed shells recipe with the ramps in it," she said.
Koeniger said the recipe is easy to make and extras can be frozen.
Stuffed Shells with Ramps & Ricotta with Marinara
Serves 4
Ingredients
1 tbsp. unsalted butter
2 cups fresh ramps, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
15 oz. ricotta cheese
1/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
20 jumbo pasta shells, cooked according to package instructions until al dente
Additional minced basil and grated parmesan cheese
1 jar marinara sauce of your choice
Directions
1. In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter.
2. Add ramps and sauté 3-4 minutes until wilted.
3. Add garlic and sauté 1 additional minute until fragrant.
4. Transfer ramp mixture to a large bowl and fold in cheeses. Season cheese mixture with salt and pepper to taste.
5. Fill cooked jumbo shells with cheese mixture and place on top of marinara sauce in casserole dish.
6. Bake stuffed shells at 375F 20-25 minutes until sauce is bubbly and cheese is lightly browned.
7. Top stuffed shells with additional fresh basil and Parmesan and serve hot. Enjoy!