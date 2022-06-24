Executive Chef Michele Koeniger says you can't go wrong with fresh strawberries in the summer. Aside from healthful snacking, Koeniger says she uses her strawberry haul to create a Strawberry Crumble.
"The crumble topping is light and complements the strawberries," she said of the dessert, which she called easy to make. "It doesn't overpower the flavor like a cobbler topping does."
Strawberry Crumble
Serves 6
Ingredients
2 pounds strawberries, fresh sliced
1/2 cup Splenda
2 tbsp. cornstarch
1/4 tsp. orange zest
1 tbsp. vanilla extract
For the crumble topping:
3/4 cup old fashioned oats
1/2 cup almond flour
1/3 cup Splenda
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
6 tbsp. cold salted butter
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
2. Make the filling: Clean and quarter the fresh berries.
3. In a large bowl, combine the strawberries, Splenda, cornstarch, zest, vanilla. Toss to coat.
4. Pour the mixture into a 9 x 9 inch baking dish.
5. Make the topping: In a medium bowl, mix together the oats, flour, sugar, cinnamon, and kosher salt.
6. Cut the butter into small pieces and then use your hands to mix it into the oats until fully distributed and a crumbly dough forms.
7. Pour the crumble on top and smooth it into an even layer with your fingers.
8. Bake: Bake for 45 to 50 minutes until the top is evenly golden brown and the filling is bubbly.
9. Cool for 30 minutes to 1 hour, then serve warm.