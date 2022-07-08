Executive Chef Michele Koeniger described this Strawberry Angel Food Cake with Summer Fruit recipe as "light and refreshing."
"I love variety of fruits you can find this time of year," she said. "It's not just berries. Peaches, figs, blood oranges and gooseberries all can be found now."
Strawberry Angel Food Cake with Summer Fruit
Serves 12
Ingredients
For the Cake:
1 cup dried strawberries, ground into powder
1-1/4 cups white sugar
1 cup cake flour
1-1/2 cups egg whites (about 12 eggs separated)
1/2 tsp. salt
1-1/2 tsp. cream of tartar
1 tsp. strawberry flavoring
For the Topping:
1 pt. gooseberries, washed & quartered
1 pt. blueberries, washed
1 pint raspberries, washed
1 pt. blackberries, washed & quartered
2 each blood oranges, peeled & segmented
10 fresh figs, washed, ends cut off & quartered
2 fresh peaches, washed, seed removed & cut into chunks
1 tub caramel sauce
1 tub Cool Whip
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
2. To make the cake: In a bowl, mix the sugar and strawberry powder.
3. Sift together 3/4 cup of sugar mix and the flour. Set it aside.
4. In a clean, grease-free bowl, beat the egg whites until they are frothy.
5. Add the salt and cream of tartar, then beat until the eggs hold stiff peaks.
6. Add the remaining sugar, three tablespoons at a time, beating well after each addition.
7. Fold in the flour/sugar mixture about 1/2 a cup at a time, then fold in the strawberry flavoring.
8. Spoon the batter into an ungreased mini Bundt pans.
9. Bake on the lowest oven rack for 30 to 45 minutes or until the tops are lightly browned and looks dry.
10. Remove the pans from the oven and immediately invert the pans, standing it upside down on glasses that are equal in height for support.
11. Allow the cakes to cool upside down completely, then slide a knife around the sides and center of the pan to loosen the cakes.
12. To Plate: Arrange the cakes on individual dessert plates.
13. Divide the fruit evenly on the cakes.
Divide the caramel sauce & Cool whip in soufflé cups & serve on the side with the decorated cakes.