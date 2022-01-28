Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.