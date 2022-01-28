Chef Michele Koeniger, head of dining services at the Raleigh Center in Daniels, said this spaghetti squash salad with seared swordfish recipe is one of her favorites.
"A lot of people are afraid to cook swordfish," she said. "(But) It's a hearty fish with mild flavors and marries very well with other flavors."
The colorful dish, Koeniger said, is easy to make and full of vitamins, Omega 3s and other healthful minerals.
Spaghetti Squash Salad with Seared Swordfish
Serves 4
Ingredients
4 4-oz. swordfish steaks
Salt & pepper, to taste
1 tbsp. olive oil
Salad:
1 spaghetti squash, cooked and cooled
3 Roma tomatoes, seeded and small diced
2 cups broccoli, cut into small florets
1 small carrot, peeled and small diced
1 small cucumber, small diced
1 small green bell pepper, small diced
1 small red bell pepper, small diced
1 medium red onion, small diced
2 (2.25 oz) cans sliced black olives, drained
Chili-Lime salad dressing
Zest and juice of 2 limes
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
1 tbsp. soy sauce
1 tbsp. honey
1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 clove garlic, minced
1/2 tsp. red pepper glakes
1 tsp. ground cumin
1/2 tsp. salt
Directions
1. In a large bowl add prepared spaghetti squash, tomatoes, broccoli, carrot, cucumber, bell peppers, onion and olives.
2. In a separate bowl, whisk together everything for the dressing. Whisk until blended.
3. Reserve a half cup of dressing. Pour the rest of the dressing over salad and toss until coated.
4. Cover and let set at room temperature, for at least 20 minutes.
5. In a medium saute pan, heat the oil over medium heat.
6. Season the swordfish with salt & pepper. Place fish, flesh side down, in heated pan.
7. Cook on one side for about 3 minutes, then flip over and cook another 2 to 3 minutes.
8. Remove and let cool a little.
9. Divide squash salad to four plates. Top with sword fish and serve.