In the kitchen - S'mores Bread Pudding

Executive Chef Michele Koeniger created this S’mores recipe, perfect for those who enjoy the popular summer snack but who might not have the chance to head outdoors.
“I love s’mores this time of year but I don’t have the chance to go camping or roast marshmallows so this is the next best thing,” she said. “It tastes just like it.”
S’mores Bread Pudding
Serves 10
Ingredients
6 cups cubed day-old wheat bread
1/2 cup melted butter
2 cups 2% milk
2 cups Egg Beaters
1 tbsp. vanilla extract
1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
1-1/2 cups miniature marshmallows
1-1/2 cups dark chocolate chips
5 graham cracker squares, crushed
Chocolate syrup for garnish
Whip cream, for garnish
Mint, for garnish
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Grease a 2-quart square baking dish. Spread cubed bread out onto a baking sheet. Bake until dry and crisp, 7 to 8 minutes. Cool completely.
2. Coat with melted butter & toss well to blend.
3. Beat milk, Egg Beaters, vanilla extract, and cinnamon together in a bowl.
4. Spread half the toasted bread pieces out in the bottom of the prepared baking dish.
5. Sprinkle half of the chocolate chips, marshmallows & crushed graham crackers all over.
6. Spread the other half of the bread, chocolate chips, marshmallows & graham crackers on top.
7. Pour milk mixture over everything; let rest until mixture is slightly soaked into bread, about 5 minutes.
8. Cover with parchment paper & foil & bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted into the center of the bread pudding comes out clean, about 35 minutes.
