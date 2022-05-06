Executive Chef Michele Koeniger, head of dining services at the Raleigh Center in Daniels, said this Smoked Salmon Frittata recipe is a holiday favorite.
"It's easy (to make), wonderful-tasting recipe for Mom," she said. "This is one of my favorites that I like to eat on Mother's Day."
Up Next: Ramp Potato Salad
Smoked Salmon Frittata
Serves 6
Ingredients
1 small leek, cleaned & chopped, white part only
1 shallot, diced
3 large ramps, cleaned & chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
3 tbsp. olive oil, divided
10 large eggs
1/2 cup Greek yogurt
4 oz. cream cheese, softened
1 bunch fresh parsley, roughly chopped
1 bunch fresh dill, roughly chopped
2 tbsp. capers, drained
8 oz. smoked salmon, torn into small pieces
4 oz goat cheese
Lemon sea salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 2-quart casserole dish.
2. In a large sauté pan, heat one tablespoon of olive oil over medium high heat.
3. Add the leek, shallot and ramps and sauté for 1-2 minutes, or until slightly translucent. Add garlic and cook 1 minute longer. Remove vegetables to a plate and set aside.
4. In a large mixing bowl, add the eggs, cream cheese and yogurt and whisk together.
5. Stir in the herbs, smoked salmon, capers, goat cheese, sauteed leek, shallot and ramps, salt and pepper.
6. Pour the frittata egg mixture into the prepared casserole dish.
7. Bake for 10 to 20 minutes, or until it isn't jiggly when shaken.
8. Serve the frittata with capers on top and lemon wedges.