If you’re looking for warm comfort food on a cold and dreary day, consider slow cooker green beans, ham hock and potatoes.
Serves 6
Ingredients:
1 ham hock
1 medium yellow onion, small diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups plus of water
5 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons of chicken broth granules, more if needed
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/4 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1-1/2 pounds fresh green beans, washed, ends trimmed and cut in half
3 Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
2 Idaho potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
1/4 to 1/2 cup cranberry sauce, for garnish
Directions:
1. In a 6-quart slow cooker, add the green beans.
2. Push ham hock down in the middle of the green beans.
3. In a bowl, combine the onions, garlic, chicken granules, salt, black pepper, paprika, and red pepper flakes. Blend well.
4. Pour all over the top of the green beans. Add the butter.
5. Cover with the water. Make sure the water is up to the top of the green beans.
6. Cook on high for three hours.
7. Add the potatoes on top; season with salt and pepper. Cover and cook for another hour.
8. Stir to blend, adjust seasonings. Pour into serving dish.
9. Top with cranberry sauce. Enjoy.
