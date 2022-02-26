In need of a winter pop of color, Chef Michele Koeniger, head of dining services at the Raleigh Center in Daniels, crafted this shrimp scampi, veggies and tortellini dish.
The flavorful recipe, Koeniger said, will last up to seven days in the refrigerator.
Shrimp Scampi, Veggies with Tortellini
Serves 4
Ingredients
1- 16 oz. bag of cheese tortellini, cooked & keep warm
2 tbsp. unsalted butter
1/2 large red onion, small diced
3-4 cloves garlic, minced
1 small yellow squash, cut in half & cut into half circles
1 small zucchini, cut in half & cut into half circles
1 red bell pepper, seeded & cut into medium dice
1 small sweet potato, peeled & small diced
1 Portobello mushroom, cleaned, stemmed & cut in half & sliced
1/2 tsp. Old Bay, divided
Sea salt and black pepper, to taste
1- 1/4 lb. large shrimp, peeled and deveined
3 tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped
2 large lemons cut into wedges, divided
Parmesan cheese for garnish
Scallions, chopped for garnish
Directions
1. In a large skillet, add butter and place over medium heat. Add red onion and garlic. Season with salt and black pepper, to taste, and stir to combine. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion softens and begins to develop some color, approximately 2-3 minutes.
2. Add the shrimp to the skillet, season with Old Bay and cook, stirring frequently, until the shrimp changes color and starts to curl slightly, approximately 3-4 minutes. Do not overcook.
3. Remove skillet from heat and add the chopped parsley and a couple squeezes of fresh lemon juice. Season with additional salt and pepper, if desired, and stir to combine. Place in a lidded container and set aside.
4. Place skillet back on stove over medium heat. Add a little oil & add mushrooms, sweet potatoes & red pepper. Cover and cook for 3-5 minutes until everything starts to soften.
5. Add the squash to the pan and cook covered another 3-4 minutes until squash softens.
6. When vegetables are soft, add the cooked shrimp and tortellini. Toss gently; adjust seasonings.
7. Transfer pasta to a warmed serving platter.
8. Garnish with lemon wedges, Parmesan cheese & scallions. Serve while hot.