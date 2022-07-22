In the kitchen - Seared Tuna with Papaya & Grape Salsa

Executive Chef Michele Koeniger said her Seared Tuna with Papaya & Grape Salsa recipe is the perfect dish for the season.
"It is refreshing for the hot summer days," she said. "I like using fruit in my recipes because it rehydrates you."
Seared Tuna with Papaya & Grape Salsa
Serves 2
Ingredients
2-4 oz. ahi tuna steaks, about 1-in. thick
2 tbsp. teriyaki sauce
1 tbsp. honey
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
1 tbsp. olive oil
Papaya & grape salsa
1 small papaya, peeled, seeded, & small diced
1 cup red grapes, halved
1/2 cup variety cherry tomatoes, cut in half
1/2 cups fresh Cilantro, chopped
1/2 cup thinly sliced Green Onions
Juice of 1 medium Lime
1/4 cup olive oil
1 tsp. Texas Pete Hot Sauce
1 tsp. salt
Directions
For the Salsa:
1. Combine papaya, grapes, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, lime juice, oil, Texas Pete & salt in a large bowl and toss until well combined. Taste and adjust any of the flavors as desired. Set aside.
For the Tuna:
2. Pat the ahi tuna steaks dry with a paper towel. Place inside a plastic bag.
3. Mix the teriyaki sauce, honey, kosher salt and pepper until honey is fully dissolved.
4. Pour over the ahi tuna steaks and turn over to coat completely. Let marinade for 10 minutes.
5. Heat a medium nonstick skillet, on medium-high
6. Add the canola oil (1 tbsp.) to the hot pan. Sear the tuna for 1 – 1-1/2 minutes on each side for medium rare.
7. Remove to a cutting board. Slice into 1/2-in. slices and serve with salsa.
