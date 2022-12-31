Sauteed cabbage with sausage, peppers and onions is a way to celebrate the tradition of eating cabbage on the first day of the new year to bring you good luck.
Serves 4
Ingredients:
1 pound kielbasa smoked sausage, cut in half then 1/2-inch slices
1-1/2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 medium onion, large dice
4 baby bell red and yellow peppers, seeded and large dice
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 medium head green cabbage, cored and chopped into 1-inch pieces
1 tablespoon Tajín
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
Directions
1. Heat a large deep skillet over medium heat.
2. Add 1/2 tablespoon oil and the kielbasa.
3. Toss to coat and then cook until browned, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer the kielbasa to a plate.
4. Return the pan to the stove and reduce the heat to medium low.
5. Add the remaining tablespoon of oil and the onion.
6. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion has softened.
7. Add peppers, garlic, cabbage, Tajin, salt, and pepper.
8. Toss well to combine. Cover and cook, stirring every 4-5 minutes until the cabbage is
wilted, about 12 minutes.
9. Stir in the vinegar and return the kielbasa to the pot.
10. Stir and cover for about three more minutes, until the cabbage is tender and the kielbasa is hot.
11. Adjust seasonings, if needed. Enjoy!
