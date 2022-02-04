Chef Michele Koeniger, head of dining services at the Raleigh Center in Daniels, said this Samoa Bar recipe is inspired by Samoa cookies made popular by Girl Scouts.
"Samoa Girl Scout cookies are one of my favorite cookies, and this bar tastes just the same," she said.
Koeniger said the recipe is easy to make and advises that caramel dip can be used for those who can't find caramel squares.
Samoa Bars
Serves 6
Ingredients
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup sugar
6 tbsp. butter, diced
1/4 tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. water, if needed
TOPPINGS:
2 cups coconut
2 tbsp. water
2 tbsp. butter
25 caramels
9 oz semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9×9-in. pan with parchment paper, leaving some sticking above the sides of the pan to lift the bars out later.
2. Add flour, sugar, butter, vanilla extract and water to a bowl and mix on slow until it comes together and forms a ball. You can also use a food processor and pulse the ingredients until they form a ball.
3. Press dough evenly into the bottom of the pan.
4. Bake for 15 minutes, or until the edges are lightly browned.
5. Remove from oven and set aside to cool completely.
6. Spread coconut onto a baking sheet covered with parchment paper. Bake at 350 degrees for about 5 minutes, or until lightly toasted. Set aside to cool.
7. When crust is cool, put water, butter and caramels into a medium-size pot on medium heat. Allow everything to melt, stirring often so that the mixture doesn’t boil.
8. Add about 1-1/2 cups of the toasted coconut and mix together.
9. Spread caramel mixture evenly over shortbread, pressing it into an even layer.
10. Sprinkle remaining toasted coconut over the caramel mixture and press into the caramel.
11. Allow caramel to fully cool, about an hour.
12. Remove from pan and cut into 16 bars.
13. Melt about 5 ounes of chocolate chips in a small bowl in the microwave, heating in 30 second increments until melted.
14. Dip the bottoms of each bar into the chocolate, then wipe excess of on the side of the bowl.
15. Place bars on parchment paper to dry.
16. Melt remaining chocolate chips and drizzle it over the tops of the bars.
17. Allow chocolate to cool and harden.