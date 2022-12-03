Salmon stuffed fingerling potatoes cook fairly quickly and are packed with flavor.
Serves 6
Ingredients:
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
12 fingerling potatoes, cut in half
1 red pepper
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
pink Himalayan salt, to taste
fresh ground black pepper, to taste
3 oz. smoked salmon, thinly sliced, cut into 1/2-inch-by-2 1/2-inch strips
6 oz. Merlot cheese
2 tablespoons everything bagel seasoning
Directions:
1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F.
2. On a cookie sheet pan, add the potatoes, drizzle 1/4 cup olive oil and lemon juice all over the potatoes.
3. Toss to coat. Line up in neat rows, cut side down, leaving room for the pepper.
4. Rub the red pepper with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Coat the pepper well.
5. Season the potatoes with salt and pepper.
6. Place in the oven to roast for 12 to 15 minutes or until everything is soft.
7. Place the pepper in a plastic bag so it steams. You want the skin to separate from the flesh.
8.Let potatoes cool. Flip over and season with the everything bagel seasoning.
9. Divide the Merlot cheese evenly into 24 slices.
10. Top each fingerling with the cheese.
11. Roll each salmon strip and place on top of the potatoes.
12. Take pepper out of the bag and scrape off skin. Tear flesh away from seeds and cut into strips. Leftover pepper can be placed in a Ziplock bag, stored in the refrigerator and kept for about five days.
13. Top each potato with a strip of pepper.
14. Arrange fingerlings on a platter and serve. Enjoy.
