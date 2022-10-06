In the kitchen - roasted seasonal fall steak salad

I have been asked to do lighter seasonal salads for several catering events here where I work. This is what I created for them.
It is a very flavorful salad because I have roasted the tomatoes to bring out more of their flavor because cherry tomatoes really aren't in season right now.
The mushrooms I sauteed because that brings out the nuttiness in them.
The steak has a savory flavor to tone down the sweetness of the raspberry vinaigrette.
Then you need the blueberries for their antioxidant value.
---
Roasted Seasonal Fall Steak Salad
(Serves 4)
Ingredients:
Vinaigrette:
1 Tablespoon raspberry sine vinegar
1 pint fresh raspberries
1 clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon whole grain mustard
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
3 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Salad:
4 wedges of iceberg lettuce
1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, roasted
8 button mushrooms, quartered and sauteed
4 each scallions, cut on a bias
1/2 pint blueberries
Steak:
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 Tablespoon paprika
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
2 Tablespoons olive oil
1 pound sirloin
Directions:
1. Vinaigrette: In a small food processor, blend the vinegar, raspberries, garlic, whole grain mustard, salt, and pepper.
2. Add the olive oil in a slow, steady stream, blending until the dressing is emulsified. Set aside.
3. Prepare the salad: Arrange the wedges on four salad plates. Set aside.
4. Cook the steak: In a large bowl, mix the kosher salt, black pepper, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and dried thyme. Add the steak and toss to coat.
5. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat.
6. Add the seasoned steak. Cook until done to your liking.
7. Remove the cooked steak from the skillet, slice and arrange them on the side of the wedge.
8. Arrange the blueberries, sauteed mushrooms, roasted tomatoes around.
9. Whisk the vinaigrette one more time and drizzle it on top.
10. Sprinkle with the scallions. Serve immediately.
— Chef Michele A Koeniger, CDM, CFPP, CEC, is director of food and nutrition at Novant Health Morrison at Thomasville Medical Center.
