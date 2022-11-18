Roasted Quail with Roasted Chestnut Corn Bread Stuffing
Serves 4
Ingredients:
5 tablespoons salted butter
1 small onion, small diced
2 small celery ribs, small diced
1-1/4 teaspoons rubbed sage
1/2 cup finely chopped roasted chestnuts
4 cups crumbled corn bread
1 large egg, lightly beaten
salt and freshly ground pepper
2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon vegetable oil, plus more for rubbing
1 thyme sprig
1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns
8 partially boned quail
1/4 teaspoon finely ground fennel seeds
Directions:
1. In a medium skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter.
2. Add half of the onion and one celery rib and cook over moderate heat until softened, about five minutes.
3. Stir in 1 teaspoon of the sage, 2 tablespoons of the butter and the roasted chestnuts and remove the skillet from the heat.
4. In a large bowl, combine the corn bread with the contents of the skillet.
5. Add the egg and blend well, then season with salt and pepper.
6. Preheat the oven to 350°.
7. Scoop up 1/2 cup of the corn bread stuffing and squeeze to form it into a fat cylinder.
8. Slide the cylinder into a quail and press to shape the quail around the stuffing.
9. Repeat with the remaining stuffing and quail.
10. In a small bowl, mix the ground fennel with 1 teaspoon of salt, 1/4 teaspoon of pepper and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of sage.
11. Rub the quail all over with oil, and sprinkle with the spice mixture.
12. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add four of the quail, breast side down, and cook over high heat until browned, about four minutes.
13. Turn the quail and cook for two minutes longer.
14. Transfer the quail to a large baking dish. Repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and four quail.
15. Roast the quail in the oven until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the stuffing registers 155°, about 12 minutes.
16. Placed cook quail on a platter and serve. Enjoy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.