In the kitchen - ramp potato salad

Today is the day many area ramp lovers venture to Richwood for the Annual Feast of the Ramson. But for ramp lovers who can't make it there, executive chef Michele Koeniger, head of dining services at the Raleigh Center in Daniels, offers up her Ramp Potato Salad recipe.
"It's a unique, flavorful combination with ramps, radishes and mustard anchovy vinaigrette," she said. "It's very flavorful at room temperature and can be made up ahead of time."
Ramp Potato Salad
Serves 4
Ingredients
3 pounds baby red potatoes, cut into bite-sized pieces
1 bunch radishes, sliced thin
1 bunch ramps, chopped
Half bunch parsley, chopped
3 stalks of celery, small diced
For the Dressing:
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tsp. whole grain mustard
2 lemons, zest & juice, keep separate
3-4 small anchovies, smashed into a paste
1 tsp. Texas Pete Hot Sauce
1/2 cup olive oil
Salt and fresh cracked pepper, to taste
Sea salt to finish
1. In a large saucepan over medium heat, add a bit of water to lightly cover the bottom.
2. Add the potatoes, cover and steam until potatoes are nearly done. About 10 minutes.
3. Turn off the burner and keep the cover on for an additional 10-15 minutes to ensure the potatoes are fully cooked.
4. Check them after 10 minutes, and if they’re tender, remove the lid.
5. Dressing: In a medium bowl, add the garlic, anchovies, whole grain, lemon juice, hot sauce and pinch of salt and pepper. Whisk.
6. Then slowly add the olive oil, whisking the entire time.
7. Adjust seasonings, if necessary.
8. When the potatoes are done steaming, add them to a large bowl and pour about 2/3 of the dressing over them while they are hot.
9. Use a rubber spatula to gently fold the potatoes and dressing together.
10. Let sit until mostly cool, then add the vegetables and the remainder of the dressing.
11. Fold everything together, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for a couple of hours.
12. When ready to serve, let it come to room temperature – the flavors marry better when they are not completely cold.
13. Sprinkle with a very coarse sea salt before serving.