Executive Chef Michele Koeniger, head of dining services at the Raleigh Center in Daniels, said Easter ham leftovers inspired this recipe for Quick Creamed Eggs and Ham.
"It's a fun, quick brunch idea," she said. "And it's flavorful and easy to make."
Quick Creamed Ham and Eggs
Serves 4
Ingredients
3 tbsp. butter
3 tbsp. flour
1/2 tsp. dry mustard
1/4 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. ground black pepper
2-1/4 cups milk
1 cup cooked ham, diced
4 eggs
4 biscuits, cooked
Chives for garnish
Directions
1. Melt butter in a large saucepan over low heat.
2. Stir flour, mustard, salt, and pepper into butter until mixture is smooth and bubbly.
3. Remove from heat and add milk.
4. Return to heat and bring to a boil, stirring constantly; boil until mixture thickens, about 1 minute.
5. Stir ham into milk mixture and cook until heated through.
6. In a small sauté pan, fry eggs sunny side up or to your liking.
7. Spoon creamed ham onto biscuits.
8. Top with fried egg.
9. Garnish with chives. Serve.