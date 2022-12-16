Orange roasted pork loin
An orange gives pork a tangy punch of flavor.
Serves 6
Ingredients:
3 pounds boneless pork loin
olive oil
salt and pepper, to taste
1 tablespoon granulated garlic
2 large oranges, zest & juice
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1/2 of an 8-ounce jar sweet orange marmalade
1 orange for garnish
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 375F.
2. Place pork in a shallow roasting pan or grill pan and pat dry with a paper towel.
3. Rub all sides with olive oil.
4. Season with salt, pepper and garlic on all sides.
5. Sear each side over high heat for two minutes per side, 10 minutes total.
6. While searing, make your sauce. In a medium bowl, stir together 1/2 orange juice, vinegar, and marmalade.
7. Place seared pork in a large roasting pan.
8. Pour sauce into the hot pan to deglaze it.
9. Pour over the pork.
10. Cook for 60-80 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 140-145 in the most central part of the pork. Baste every 20 minutes in the orange juice mixture.
11. Remove from oven and place pork on a foil-tented plate to cool/rest for 10 minutes.
12. While pork is resting, combine the drippings and the remaining orange juice in a small sauce pan.
13. Bring sauce to a boil and then reduce to a simmer while pork rests.
14. Slice and serve pork, drizzled with more sauce and garnished with orange slices.
15. Enjoy!
