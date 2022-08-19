In the kitchen - orange cottage cheese fluff

Executive Chef Michele Koeniger said Orange Cottage Cheese Fluff is one of her favorite end-of-summer recipes.
"I love cottage cheese and I love orange dreamsicles, so why not combine the two?" she asked. "It is a refreshing snack and it has protein in it."
Orange Cottage Cheese Fluff
Serves 8
Ingredients
3 oz. box orange gelatin
2 cups cottage cheese
1-1/2 cups Mandarin oranges, drained
1 cup crushed pineapple
1 cup mini marshmallows
1/2 cup pecan pieces
1-8 oz. container of whipped topping, thawed
Hard cookie of choice, Biscoff is my favorite
Directions
1. In a medium bowl, combine orange gelatin and cottage cheese. Blend well.
2. Add the mandarin oranges, pineapple, marshmallows and pecans to the cottage cheese mixture. Blend well.
3. Fold in the whipped topping.
4. Cover & refrigerate for at least 4 hours.
5. Portion into dessert bowls and serve with the cookie. Enjoy!
