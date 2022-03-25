Throughout the month, Chef Michele Koeniger, head of dining services at the Raleigh Center in Daniels, has crafted Irish recipes inspired by St. Patrick's Day.
However, sometimes a delicious recipe is simply the result of a whim.
"I was actually craving this cake so I made it," Koeiniger said of her Old Fashioned Carrot Cake recipe. "The Irish do eat carrot cake but it did not originate from there."
Next week: Meringues with Lemon
Old-Fashioned Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Serves 16
Ingredients
4 large eggs, room temperature
2 cups sugar
1/2 cup canola oil
1 tsp. almond extract
1/2 cup crushed pineapple
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 to 3 tsp. ground cinnamon
3/4 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
2 cups grated carrots
1/2 cup raisins
Frosting:
1/2 cup butter, softened
3 oz. cream cheese, softened
1 tsp. lemon extract
3-3/4 cups confectioners' sugar
2 to 3 tbsp. 2% milk
Garnish:
Grated carrot
Pineapple slices
Chopped pecans
Directions
1. In a large bowl, combine the eggs, sugar, oil, almond extract & crushed pineapple.
2. Combine the flour, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, salt and nutmeg; beat into egg mixture. Stir in carrots & raisins.
3. Pour into 2 greased and floured 9-in. round baking pans.
4. Bake at 350° for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.
5. For frosting, in another large bowl, cream butter and cream cheese until light and fluffy, 3-4 minutes. Beat in lemon extract.
6. Gradually beat in confectioners' sugar. Add enough milk to achieve desired spreading consistency.
7. Spread frosting between layers and over top and sides of cake.
8. Garnish with carrots, pineapple & pecans.