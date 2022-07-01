In the kitchen - North Carolina Pork BBQ

Executive chef Michele Koeniger said she was inspired by southern preferences when creating this North Carolina pork barbecue recipe.
"People in North Carolina mostly eat their barbecue pork with a vinegar-based sauce on the side with coleslaw and hushpuppies," she said, adding it's the perfect dish for the Fourth of July.
North Carolina Pork BBQ
Serves 10
Ingredients
1–6# Boston butt with a thick (1/2 inch) layer of fat
1 tbsp. mild paprika
2 tsp. dark brown sugar
1/2 tsp. celery salt
1/2 tsp. garlic salt
1/2 tsp. dry mustard
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1/2 tsp. onion powder
1/4 tsp. salt
BBQ sauce:
3 cups apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar
2 tsp. salt
2 tsp. granulated garlic
2 tsp. granulated onion
1/2 tsp. black pepper
1 tbsp. red pepper flakes
1 tsp. hot sauce
1/3 cup of ketchup
Coleslaw
Hushpuppies
Directions
1. Combine the mild paprika, brown sugar, celery salt, garlic salt, dry mustard, pepper, onion powder, and salt in a bowl and toss with your fingers to mix.
2. Rub the spice mixture onto the pork shoulder on all sides, then cover it with plastic wrap and refrigerate it for at least 3 hours or overnight.
3. Preheat grill to 300 degrees F.
4. Place the pork shoulder, fat side up, on the hot grate over the drip pan.
5. Shut the grill and cook the pork shoulder until fall-off-the-bone tender and the internal temperature on an instant-read meat thermometer reaches 195°F, 4 to 6 hours.
6. If the pork begins to brown too much, drape a piece of aluminum foil loosely over it or lower the heat.
7. While pork is cooking, make the BBQ sauce: Add the vinegar, brown sugar, and salt to a medium-size pot and bring to a boil. Add in all the other ingredients and simmer on low heat for 15 minutes.
8. Transfer the pork roast to a cutting board, loosely tent it with aluminum foil, and let rest for 15 minutes.
9. Pull off and discard any skin from the meat, then pull the pork into pieces, discarding any bones or fat.
10. Using your fingertips or a fork, pull each piece of pork into shreds 1 to 2 inches long and 1/8 to 1/4 inch wide.
11. Transfer the shredded pork to a nonreactive roasting pan. Stir in 1 to 1 1/2 cups of the vinegar sauce, enough to keep the pork moist, then cover the pan with aluminum foil and place it on the grill for up to 30 minutes to keep warm.
12. To serve, mound the pulled pork on a plate and serve with a side of coleslaw, hush puppies, and BBQ sauce on the side.