Now that spring has arrived — even if in name only — and Easter is just a few weeks away, Chef Michele Koeniger, head of dining services at the Raleigh Center in Daniels, suggesting moving past heavy winter desserts into something a little brighter.
"This is a great, light spring recipe and Easter recipe," she said of her "very flavorful" Meringues with Lemon Curd. "(It) will keep for a couple of weeks if kept separate and then you can assemble when needed."
Meringues with Lemon Curd
Serves 8
Ingredients
6 large egg whites, at room temperature
1/2 tsp. cream of tartar
1/4 tsp. fine salt
2 -1/4 cup confectioners' sugar
Curd:
3 large egg yolks
2/3 cup sugar
1 lemon, zested
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1/2 stick cold unsalted butter, diced
Directions
1. Position a rack in the lower third of the oven and preheat to 225 degrees F.
2. Line two baking sheets with parchment.
3. For the meringues: Combine the egg whites, cream of tartar and salt in a very clean stand mixer bowl.
4. Beat with the whisk attachment on medium speed until foamy, about 1 minute.
5. Increase the speed to medium-high and beat until thick and opaque, about 1 minute more.
6. Gradually add the confectioners' sugar, 1/4 cup at a time, and beat until almost stiff shiny peaks form, about 3 minutes.
7. Pour onto the prepared baking sheets. Spread evenly.
8. Bake until the meringues for about 45 minutes. Cut the meringue into square & poke holes in the center of each square.
9. Bake for another 15 to 20 minutes or until they are firm to keep their shape but still soft.
10. For the curd: Simmer 1 inch of water in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat.
11. Combine the egg yolks, sugar, lemon juice and zest in a medium metal bowl and whisk until smooth.
12. Place the bowl on top of the saucepan (make sure the bottom of the bowl is not touching the water) and whisk until the curd is thickened, light yellow and coats the back of a spoon, about 8 minutes.
13. Remove the curd from the heat and use a silicone spatula to stir in the butter, one piece at a time, letting each addition melt before adding the next.
14. Transfer to a clean container and press a sheet of plastic wrap directly against the surface of the curd.
15. Refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, at least 3 hours.
16. To serve, spoon 1 tablespoon of curd into the well of each meringue and serve immediately.