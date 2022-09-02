In the kitchen - marinated baby vegetable salad

Michele Koenigermarinated baby vegetable salad

Executive Chef Michele Koeniger's Marinated Baby Vegetable Salad recipe was inspired by her own quest to eat healthier. 

"I love the benefits from the pearl onions — or any type of onion — with antioxidants and compounds that help fight inflammation, decrease triglycerides and reduce cholesterol levels. 

"It's just a fun recipe to do right before fall comes."

Marinated Baby Vegetable Salad

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 cup water

1/2 cup distilled white vinegar

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup sugar

1 tsp. salt, or to taste

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp. fresh garlic, minced

1/2-pint baby cucumbers, cut in half

1/2-pint yellow cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1/2-pint red baby pearl onion, peeled & cut in half

1/2 cup sweetie drops baby peppers

1/2 cup Kalamata olives

1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled

Fresh basil, chiffonade

Directions

1. Whisk water, vinegar, oil, sugar, salt, pepper, & garlic together in a large bowl until smooth.

2. Add cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, peppers, & olives and stir to coat.

3. Add feta cheese & gently toss.

4. Cover bowl with plastic wrap; refrigerate overnight.

5. About an hour before serving, add the chiffonade basil & gently toss.

6. Adjust seasonings; serve in individual salad dishes. Enjoy.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video