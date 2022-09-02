In the kitchen - marinated baby vegetable salad

Executive Chef Michele Koeniger's Marinated Baby Vegetable Salad recipe was inspired by her own quest to eat healthier.
"I love the benefits from the pearl onions — or any type of onion — with antioxidants and compounds that help fight inflammation, decrease triglycerides and reduce cholesterol levels.
"It's just a fun recipe to do right before fall comes."
Marinated Baby Vegetable Salad
Serves 6
Ingredients
1 cup water
1/2 cup distilled white vinegar
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1/4 cup sugar
1 tsp. salt, or to taste
1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1 tsp. fresh garlic, minced
1/2-pint baby cucumbers, cut in half
1/2-pint yellow cherry tomatoes, cut in half
1/2-pint red baby pearl onion, peeled & cut in half
1/2 cup sweetie drops baby peppers
1/2 cup Kalamata olives
1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled
Fresh basil, chiffonade
Directions
1. Whisk water, vinegar, oil, sugar, salt, pepper, & garlic together in a large bowl until smooth.
2. Add cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, peppers, & olives and stir to coat.
3. Add feta cheese & gently toss.
4. Cover bowl with plastic wrap; refrigerate overnight.
5. About an hour before serving, add the chiffonade basil & gently toss.
6. Adjust seasonings; serve in individual salad dishes. Enjoy.
