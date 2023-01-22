Leftover pumpkin pie gingerbread trifle is a way to reimagine gingerbread cookies and pumpkin pie left over from the holidays.
Serves 4
3 cups leftover gingerbread cookies, crumbled
3 cups leftover pumpkin pie, cut into cubes, crust and all
1- 8 oz. container of cream cheese, softened
4 cups vanilla yogurt
1. In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese and yogurt. Set aside.
2. Set aside {#}1{&/num}/{&den}4{&/den} cup of the cookie crumbles for topping.
3. In a 2-quart trifle dish, sprinkle some of the crumbled cookies on the bottom.
4. Take 1 cup of the cream cheese yogurt mixture and dollop on top of the cookie crumbles.
5. Take half the pumpkin and spread on top.
6. Top the pumpkin with dollops of cream cheese yogurt mixture.
7. Sprinkle another layer of the cookie.
8. Dollop cream cheese yogurt mixture.
9. Add the last of the pumpkin.
10. Dollop with cream cheese yogurt mixture.
11. Sprinkle with the last of crumbs.
12. Cover and chill at least two hours before serving. Enjoy!
