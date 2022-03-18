Still craving a taste of St. Patrick's Day?
Chef Michele Koeniger, head of dining services at the Raleigh Center in Daniels, said her Irish Pub Salad recipe is an Irish version of the nachos often ordered alongside a cold beer at your local bar.
"But this is much more colorful and flavorful with the combination of the eggs, cheese, vegetables and dip," she said.
Irish Pub Salad
Serves 4
Ingredients
16 thin spears of asparagus
1 tbsp. olive oil
Salt & pepper, to taste
2 heads baby lettuce leaves, rinsed and dried
16 pickled baby beets, drained
1 small cucumber, cut into slices
16 grape tomatoes, cut in half
4 each eggs, hard boiled, peeled & cooled
16 scallions, trimmed & washed
16 slices cheddar cheese
For the Dressing:
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tbsp. rice vinegar
2 tsp. tarragon
2 tsp. Dijon mustard
3 tsp. water, as needed
Salt & pepper, to taste
1/4 teaspoon sugar
Directions
1. In a medium skillet, over medium heat, add a tablespoon oil.
2. Add the asparagus & season with salt & pepper. Toss. Cook until slightly soft, 2-3 minutes.
3. Remove from pan & set aside.
4. On 4 large salad plates, arrange half a head of lettuce on one edge of the plate and put one or two in the middle to make a pretty base for the other salad ingredients.
5. Arrange the salad ingredients in a way that looks pleasing to you on individual plates.
To Make the Dressing:
6. Whisk together the mayonnaise, vinegar, tarragon and Dijon mustard in a medium bowl.
7. Sprinkle in the salt and black pepper, then add a pinch of sugar.
8. Gradually add the water to get it the right pouring consistency.
9. Whisk until smooth, then taste and adjust seasonings if necessary.
10. Place in small dish & serve on the side with the salad.