Inspired by St. Patrick's Day, Chef Michele Koeniger has created a month of Irish recipes.
First up is Irish Colcannon Soup.
"Colcannon is a traditional Irish mashed potato with cabbage, kale or spinach mixed in with a lot of butter," she said. "I turned the leftovers into a very flavorful soup."
Irish Colcannon Soup
Serves 4
Ingredients
3 slices bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1/4 cup onion, small diced
2 large leeks, light green & white part only, thinly sliced
1 large cabbage, cored, quartered & shredded
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tbsp. all-purpose flour
3 cups red potatoes, quartered
4 - 4 1/2 cups chicken broth
1/2 cup heavy cream
Salt and pepper, to taste
Scallions, diced, for garnish
Directions
1. Place prepared leeks into a fine-mesh strainer and, using your fingers, separate the leek slices into individual pieces, then rinse well with cold water. Set aside to drain until needed.
2. In a large pot, over medium heat, cook the bacon until crisp, about 5 minutes. Remove bacon to a paper-towel-lined bowl, leaving the rendered fat in the pot and the heat on under the pot.
3. Add the onions, leeks and cabbage to the pot and cook, stirring regularly, over medium heat until the vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes.
4. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, an additional 30 seconds or so. Stir in the flour and cook, stirring, for 1 minute.
5. Add the chicken broth and potatoes and bring mixture to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until the potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes.
6. If soup seems like it doesn't have enough liquid, add a bit more chicken broth.
7. When potatoes are tender, remove pot from heat and stir in heavy cream.
8. Taste, season with salt and pepper, as needed.
9. Spoon soup into bowls and garnish with bacon and green onion.