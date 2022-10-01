In the kitchen - homemade chicken tikka masala over rice

Chicken tikka masala uses a variety of spices without going overboard. It is something easy that I can fix when I get off from a long day at work.
Homemade Chicken Tikka Masala over Rice
(Serves 4)
Ingredients:
For the marinade:
3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1/2 cup plain yogurt
2 lemons, zest and juice
6 cloves garlic, minced
1 Tablespoon fresh ginger, minced
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons ground cumin
2 teaspoons garam masala
2 teaspoons paprika
For the sauce:
3 Tablespoons oil
1 large onion, sliced thin
2 Tablespoons fresh ginger, minced
8 cloves garlic, minced
2 teaspoons ground cumin
2 teaspoons ground turmeric
2 teaspoons ground coriander
2 teaspoons paprika
2 teaspoons chili powder
2 teaspoons garam masala
1 Tablespoon tomato puree
3-1/2 cups tomato sauce
1-1/4 cups water
1 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup fresh cilantro, for garnish
cooked rice, for serving
naan bread, for serving
Directions:
1. Slice the chicken into bite-sized chunks.
2. Combine the cubed chicken with the yogurt, lemon zest and juice, garlic, ginger, salt, cumin, garam masala, and paprika and stir until well-coated.
3. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or overnight.
4. Preheat the oven to 475 degrees F. Line a high-sided baking pan or roasting tray with aluminum foil.
5. Place the marinated chicken pieces on the prepared baking pan.
6. Bake for about 15 minutes, until slightly dark brown on the edges.
7. Make the sauce: Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat, then sauté the onions, ginger, and garlic until tender but not browned.
8. Add the cumin, turmeric, coriander, paprika, chili powder, and garam masala and stir constantly for about 30 seconds, until the spices are fragrant.
9. Stir in the tomato puree, tomato sauce, and 1-1/4 cups of water, then bring to a boil and cook for about 5 minutes. Pour in the cream.
10. Remove the chicken from the oven and add to the sauce, cooking for another 1-2 minutes.
11. Garnish with cilantro and serve over rice or alongside naan bread. Enjoy!
— Chef Michele A Koeniger, CDM, CFPP, CEC, is director of food and nutrition at Novant Health Morrison at Thomasville Medical Center.
