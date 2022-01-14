Michele Koeniger, executive chef at the Raleigh Center in Daniels, said her Fruity Tuna Salad recipe is easy to make and full of flavor.
"Tuna was one of the items that people got stuck with when the pandemic hit because there was nothing left on the shelves," she said. "It then got a bum rap, but this recipe brings it back to life because it is fun and very tasty."
The dish, she added, is also nutritious as it offers Omega-3s, iron and vitamins A, B, C and D.
Fruity Tuna Salad
Serves 2
Ingredients
1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
1 tbsp. mayonaisse
1 tbsp. whole grain mustard
1 (5 oz.) can of tuna
1 small apple, small diced
1/4 cup raisins
1/4 cup Mandarin oranges
2 stalks celery, small diced
1 tsp. onion, small diced
1/4 teaspoon garlic, minced
Salt & pepper, to taste
1/2 lemon, zest & juiced
Directions
1. In a medium size bowl, combine the apple, raisins, celery and onion. Add lemon juice and toss gently to coat everything
2. Drain tuna and add it to the bowl.
3. In another smaller bowl, combine the yogurt, mayonaisse, mustard, garlic, salt and pepper.
4. Blend well, taste and adjust seasonings.
5. Add to the tuna bowl. Toss gently.
6. Add the Mandarin oranges and gently fold in.
7. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour.
8. Place in serving dishes and serve with cheese biscuits, crackers or favorite bread.