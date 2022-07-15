Chef Michele Koeniger said her Fried Green Tomato with Pimento Cheese & Bacon recipe is the perfect food for the season.
"I use brown sugar in my breading for the green tomatoes and then the sharpness of the cheddar cheese is a wonderful match for the two," she said. "It is crazy how well they go together. Its a great, easy summertime food."
Fried Green Tomato, Pimento Cheese & Bacon
Serves 2
Ingredients
4 green tomatoes, sliced 1/4 inch thick
1/2 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup flour
1 tsp. granulated garlic
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. black pepper
1 tbsp. dark brown sugar
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
1/2 cup oil
Pimento Cheese
Serves 4:
2 cups freshly grated extra-sharp cheddar cheese
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
4 oz. diced pimento peppers, drained
1/2 sweet onion, minced
2 tbsp. Duke’s mayonnaise
1/4 tsp. granulated garlic
1/4 tsp. onion powder
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Salt, to taste
4 strips of bacon, fried crisp
Directions
For Pimento Spread:
1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cheddar, cream cheese, pimento peppers, onion, mayonnaise, garlic, onion powder, and several twists of black pepper.
2. Beat the mixture together with a hand mixer, until the mixture is thoroughly combined.
3. Taste, and add salt. Blend again.
4. Transfer the mixture to a smaller bowl. Cover and set aside.
For Fried Tomatoes:
1. Cut each tomato into 4 slices, removing both ends.
2. Place in a bowl and cover with buttermilk, season with salt and pepper and toss well.
3. Set aside and marinate for 30 minutes.
4.In a shallow bowl, combine the flour, garlic, sugar, salt & pepper & bread crumbs. Mix well.
5. Drain the tomatoes. Dredge the tomato slices in the flour mixture.
6. Heat oil in a shallow pan over medium-high heat.
7. Fry about 4 slices at a time in the hot oil for 1-1/2 minutes per side, until golden brown.
8. Remove from the oil and set on a paper towel-lined pan or plate to absorb excess oil.
Place the tomatoes on a plate. Add a dollop of pimento cheese & top with bacon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.