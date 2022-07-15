Chef Michele Koeniger said her Fried Green Tomato with Pimento Cheese & Bacon recipe is the perfect food for the season. 

"I use brown sugar in my breading for the green tomatoes and then the sharpness of the cheddar cheese is a wonderful match for the two," she said. "It is crazy how well they go together. Its a great, easy summertime food."

 

Fried Green Tomato, Pimento Cheese & Bacon

Serves 2

Ingredients

4 green tomatoes, sliced 1/4 inch thick

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup flour

1 tsp. granulated garlic

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. black pepper

1 tbsp. dark brown sugar

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/2 cup oil

Pimento Cheese

Serves 4:

2 cups freshly grated extra-sharp cheddar cheese

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

4 oz. diced pimento peppers, drained

1/2 sweet onion, minced

2 tbsp. Duke’s mayonnaise

1/4 tsp. granulated garlic

1/4 tsp. onion powder

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Salt, to taste

4 strips of bacon, fried crisp

Directions

For Pimento Spread:

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cheddar, cream cheese, pimento peppers, onion, mayonnaise, garlic, onion powder, and several twists of black pepper.

2. Beat the mixture together with a hand mixer, until the mixture is thoroughly combined.

3. Taste, and add salt. Blend again.

4. Transfer the mixture to a smaller bowl. Cover and set aside.

For Fried Tomatoes:

1. Cut each tomato into 4 slices, removing both ends.

2. Place in a bowl and cover with buttermilk, season with salt and pepper and toss well.

3. Set aside and marinate for 30 minutes.

4.In a shallow bowl, combine the flour, garlic, sugar, salt & pepper & bread crumbs. Mix well.

5. Drain the tomatoes. Dredge the tomato slices in the flour mixture.

6. Heat oil in a shallow pan over medium-high heat.

7. Fry about 4 slices at a time in the hot oil for 1-1/2 minutes per side, until golden brown.

8. Remove from the oil and set on a paper towel-lined pan or plate to absorb excess oil.

Place the tomatoes on a plate. Add a dollop of pimento cheese & top with bacon.

