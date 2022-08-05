In the kitchen - Fresh Turmeric & Mint Spritzer

Executive chef Michelle Koeniger said she created this Fresh Turmeric & Mint Spritzer recipe for two reasons.
"I have been drinking this because my joints are starting to hurt," she explained. "It is a great refreshing drink in the summer and it helps with inflammation."
Fresh Turmeric & Mint Spritzer
Serves 4
Ingredients
3 cups water
2 bulbs fresh turmeric root, chopped
3 tbsp. fresh ginger, chopped
3 each lemon, sliced
3 tbsp. raw honey
1 cinnamon stick
4 whole black peppercorns, crushed
1 bunch mint stems
2 cups ginger ale
Lemons, sliced to taste
Fresh mint leaf
Directions
1. Bring 3 cups water to a light boil.
2. Add turmeric, ginger, lemon, cinnamon stick, black peppercorns and mint stems and let it boil again. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
3. Remove from the stove and let it cool a bit. Strain the liquid using a mesh strainer.
4. Add honey so it will dissolve. Pour into a pitcher and let cool.
5. When ready to serve, add the ginger ale, pour into glasses and garnish with slices of lemons and fresh mint leaves.
