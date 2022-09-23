In the kitchen - French onion soup

This is a classic French onion soup.
Fall is coming, and this is one of my favorite soups to make. It is easy, and you can make it in bulk and freeze it.
It is full of onions and garlic to help fight off colds. It is also a great source of soluble fiber, which makes it a good prebiotic, and onions are a powerful anti-inflammatory.
French Onion Soup
(Serves 4)
Ingredients:
1/2 cup unsalted butter
2 Tablespoons olive oil
4 cups sliced Vidalia onions
5 cups beef broth
2 Tablespoons port
1 Tablespoon fresh thyme
1 pinch salt and pepper to taste
4 slices French bread, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices
4 slices Provolone cheese
2 slices Swiss cheese, diced
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
1. Melt butter with olive oil in an 8-quart stock pot over medium heat.
2. Add onions and continually stir until tender and caramelized.
3. Add beef broth, port, and thyme. Season with salt and pepper.
4. Let simmer for 30 minutes.
5. Meanwhile, preheat the oven's broiler.
6. Ladle soup into oven-safe serving bowls and place one slice of bread on top of each.
7. Layer each slice of bread with a slice of provolone, 1/2 slice diced Swiss and 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese.
8. Place bowls on a cookie sheet and broil in the preheated oven until cheese bubbles and browns slightly, 2 to 3 minutes.
— Chef Michele A Koeniger, CDM, CFPP, CEC, is director of food and nutrition at Novant Health Morrison at Thomasville Medical Center.
