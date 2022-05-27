In the kitchen - fig glazed berries shortcake

Jenny Harnish, The Register-HeraldFig glazed berries shortcake

Inspired by berry season, Executive Chef Michele Koeniger created this Fig Glazed Berries Shortcake recipe. 

"Strawberry shortcake is plain so I put a twist on it using the fig jam and blackberries," Koeniger said. "Berries will be coming into season, and this recipe is wonderful."

 

Fig Glazed Berries Shortcake 

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 cup water

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

1/2 cup fig jam

1 tsp. almond extract

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tbsp. cornstarch mixed with 1 tbsp. cold water

1/2-pint blackberries

2 cups strawberries, sliced

4 each shortcake cups

Mint for garnish

Directions

1. In a small saucepan, combine the water, sugar, & jam. Bring to a boil.

2. Reduce heat & simmer for about 5 minutes. Add cornstarch & cook 1 minute longer.

3. Remove from heat & stir in almond extract & cinnamon.

4. Fold in the fruit & let set for 5 minutes.

5. Place shortcake cups on 4 dessert plates & evenly divide the fruit among the cups.

6. Pour the extra glaze on top & garnish with the mint.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video