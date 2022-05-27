In the kitchen - fig glazed berries shortcake

Inspired by berry season, Executive Chef Michele Koeniger created this Fig Glazed Berries Shortcake recipe.
"Strawberry shortcake is plain so I put a twist on it using the fig jam and blackberries," Koeniger said. "Berries will be coming into season, and this recipe is wonderful."
Fig Glazed Berries Shortcake
Serves 4
Ingredients
1 cup water
1/2 cup dark brown sugar
1/2 cup fig jam
1 tsp. almond extract
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 tbsp. cornstarch mixed with 1 tbsp. cold water
1/2-pint blackberries
2 cups strawberries, sliced
4 each shortcake cups
Mint for garnish
Directions
1. In a small saucepan, combine the water, sugar, & jam. Bring to a boil.
2. Reduce heat & simmer for about 5 minutes. Add cornstarch & cook 1 minute longer.
3. Remove from heat & stir in almond extract & cinnamon.
4. Fold in the fruit & let set for 5 minutes.
5. Place shortcake cups on 4 dessert plates & evenly divide the fruit among the cups.
6. Pour the extra glaze on top & garnish with the mint.