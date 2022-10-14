In the kitchen - easy Italian wedding soup

Michele Koeniger, for The Register-HeraldItalian wedding soup

Wedding soup is a mixture of meat and a green vegetable, and the name is a reference to the way the flavors combine.

Easy Italian Wedding Soup

(Serves 8):

Ingredients:

Meatballs:

1 small onion, small diced

1/3 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 large egg

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1 slice fresh white bread, crust trimmed, bread torn into small pieces

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

8 ounces ground beef

8 ounces ground Italian sausage

Freshly ground black pepper

Soup:

12 cups chicken broth

1 pound baby spinach

1 pound orzo

2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

To make the meatballs: Stir the first 6 ingredients in a large bowl to blend. Stir in the cheese, beef and sausage.

Using 1-1/2 teaspoons for each, shape the meat mixture into 1-inch-diameter meatballs. Place on a baking sheet.

To make the soup: Bring the broth to a boil in a large pot over medium-high heat.

Add the meatballs and orzo and simmer until the meatballs are cooked through and the orzo is almost done, about 8 minutes.

Add the spinach and only cook until wilted.

Season the soup to taste with salt and pepper.

Ladle the soup into bowls.

Finish soup with Parmesan cheese. Enjoy.

— Chef Michele A Koeniger, CDM, CFPP, CEC, is director of food and nutrition at Novant Health Morrison at Thomasville Medical Center.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video