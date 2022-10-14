In the kitchen - easy Italian wedding soup

Wedding soup is a mixture of meat and a green vegetable, and the name is a reference to the way the flavors combine.
Easy Italian Wedding Soup
(Serves 8):
Ingredients:
Meatballs:
1 small onion, small diced
1/3 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley
1 large egg
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon salt
1 slice fresh white bread, crust trimmed, bread torn into small pieces
1/2 cup grated Parmesan
8 ounces ground beef
8 ounces ground Italian sausage
Freshly ground black pepper
Soup:
12 cups chicken broth
1 pound baby spinach
1 pound orzo
2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
To make the meatballs: Stir the first 6 ingredients in a large bowl to blend. Stir in the cheese, beef and sausage.
Using 1-1/2 teaspoons for each, shape the meat mixture into 1-inch-diameter meatballs. Place on a baking sheet.
To make the soup: Bring the broth to a boil in a large pot over medium-high heat.
Add the meatballs and orzo and simmer until the meatballs are cooked through and the orzo is almost done, about 8 minutes.
Add the spinach and only cook until wilted.
Season the soup to taste with salt and pepper.
Ladle the soup into bowls.
Finish soup with Parmesan cheese. Enjoy.
— Chef Michele A Koeniger, CDM, CFPP, CEC, is director of food and nutrition at Novant Health Morrison at Thomasville Medical Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.