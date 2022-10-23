In the kitchen - easy beef and broccoli

Early Chinese immigrants could not find gai kan (a Chinese variant of broccoli) in the U.S., so they substituted American broccoli in this variation on a traditional food.
Easy Beef and Broccoli
(Serves 4):
1-1/2 cups rice
3 cups water
1 teaspoon salt
4 cups small broccoli florets
3 tablespoons cornstarch, divided
1 pound flank steak, cut into thin 1-inch pieces
1/2 cup soy sauce
3 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 teaspoons fresh ginger, peeled and minced
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 tablespoon black sesame oil
1 small onion, cut into thin strips
4 scallions, sliced on a bias for garnish
Instructions:
1.In a medium saucepan over medium high heat, bring the 4 cups of water to a boil.
2. Add the salt and broccoli florets. Cook for 2 minutes, just enough to turn them a bright green color.
3. Remove all the broccoli from the water, and add the rice.
4. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover and cook until rice is done, about 20 minutes.
5. In a large bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons cornstarch with 3 tablespoons water.
6. Add the beef to the bowl, and toss to combine.
7. In a separate small bowl, whisk together the remaining 1 tablespoon cornstarch with the soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic and ginger. Set the sauce aside.
8. Heat a large nonstick sauté pan over medium heat.
9. Add 1/2 tablespoon of the vegetable oil and 1 tablespoon of the black sesame oil.
10. Once it is hot, add the beef and cook, stirring constantly until the beef is almost cooked through.
11. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the beef to a plate and set it aside.
12. Add the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of vegetable oil to the pan and once it is hot, add the blanched broccoli florets and sliced onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until the broccoli is tender, about 2 minutes.
13. Return the beef to the pan, then add the prepared sauce.
14. Bring the mixture to a boil and cook, stirring, for 1 minute or until the sauce thickens slightly.
15. Divide the cooked rice among four plates. Top with the beef mixture, and garnish with the scallions.
— Chef Michele A. Koeniger, CDM, CFPP, CEC, is the director of food and nutrition at Novant Health Morrison at Thomasville Medical Center.
