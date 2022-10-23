In the kitchen - easy beef and broccoli

Michele Koeniger, for The Register-Herald

Early Chinese immigrants could not find gai kan (a Chinese variant of broccoli) in the U.S., so they substituted American broccoli in this variation on a traditional food.

Easy Beef and Broccoli

(Serves 4):

1-1/2 cups rice

3 cups water

1 teaspoon salt

4 cups small broccoli florets

3 tablespoons cornstarch, divided

1 pound flank steak, cut into thin 1-inch pieces

1/2 cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons fresh ginger, peeled and minced

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon black sesame oil

1 small onion, cut into thin strips

4 scallions, sliced on a bias for garnish

Instructions:

1.In a medium saucepan over medium high heat, bring the 4 cups of water to a boil.

2. Add the salt and broccoli florets. Cook for 2 minutes, just enough to turn them a bright green color.

3. Remove all the broccoli from the water, and add the rice.

4. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover and cook until rice is done, about 20 minutes.

5. In a large bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons cornstarch with 3 tablespoons water.

6. Add the beef to the bowl, and toss to combine.

7. In a separate small bowl, whisk together the remaining 1 tablespoon cornstarch with the soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic and ginger. Set the sauce aside.

8. Heat a large nonstick sauté pan over medium heat.

9. Add 1/2 tablespoon of the vegetable oil and 1 tablespoon of the black sesame oil.

10. Once it is hot, add the beef and cook, stirring constantly until the beef is almost cooked through.

11. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the beef to a plate and set it aside.

12. Add the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of vegetable oil to the pan and once it is hot, add the blanched broccoli florets and sliced onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until the broccoli is tender, about 2 minutes.

13. Return the beef to the pan, then add the prepared sauce.

14. Bring the mixture to a boil and cook, stirring, for 1 minute or until the sauce thickens slightly.

15. Divide the cooked rice among four plates. Top with the beef mixture, and garnish with the scallions.

— Chef Michele A. Koeniger, CDM, CFPP, CEC, is the director of food and nutrition at Novant Health Morrison at Thomasville Medical Center.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video