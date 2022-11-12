I made a pumpkin cranberry cake. It is a very simple recipe. Most people should have the ingredients at home. It can be made ahead of time so you don’t have to worry about it. It freezes very well also.
I love anything pumpkin this time of year. I just love the holidays.
Next week’s recipe will be roasted stuffed quail.
Cranberry-Pumpkin Spice Cake
Serves 8
Ingredients:
2 large eggs
1/2 cup pumpkin puree
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 cup packed dark brown sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup dried cranberries
1/4 cup chopped macadamia nuts
1/2 cup white chocolate chips
1 orange, zest and juice
whip cream
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a 9-inch-square baking pan with cooking spray.
2. In a large bowl, beat eggs, pumpkin, butter, oil and vanilla.
3. Beat until well blended.
4. In another bowl, whisk flour, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, allspice, baking
soda and salt; stir into the pumpkin mixture.
5. Stir in cranberries, macadamia nuts, white chocolate chips, orange zest and juice.
6. Transfer to the prepared pan.
7. Bake 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool
completely in the pan on a wire rack.
8. Top with whip cream and extra cranberries. Enjoy.
