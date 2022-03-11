Chef Michele Koeniger, head of dining services at the Raleigh Center in Daniels, said this Corned Beef & Vegetable recipe is the perfect dish for St. Patrick's Day.
"This is the Irish classic," she said. "I cooked everything separately to bring out the natural caramelization and flavors of the vegetables and put them back together in a new flavorful dish."
Corned Beef & Vegetables
Serves 8
Ingredients
1- 3-lb. piece corned beef (with spice packet, if included)
1- 12-oz. bottle Pale Ale
1 medium onion, quartered
2 stalks celery, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 dried bay leaves
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 small head green cabbage, cut into 8 wedges
2 carrots, peeled & cut into 1-inch rounds
2 pounds baby potatoes, quartered
Chopped parsley, for serving
Directions
1. Place corned beef in large pot. Add beer, onion, celery, garlic, bay leaves, 1-1/2 cups water, and contents of spice packet (if included) and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, until tender and easily pierced with a fork, 2-1/2 to 3 hours.
2. Thirty minutes before corned beef is finished, heat oven to 425°F.
3. On a greased cookie sheet pan, season cabbage with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
4. Add 1 tablespoon oil all over the cabbage.
5. Add the baby potatoes and carrots and season with salt, pepper and oil.
6. Roast in the oven for about 15 to 20 minutes or until vegetables become caramelized & soft.
7. Remove from oven & place on a serving platter.
8. Transfer beef to cutting board and thinly slice.
9. Serve with roasted vegetables and sprinkle with parsley.