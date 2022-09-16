Executive Chef Michele Koeniger explained, "I chose the rice pudding recipe because this is one of my comfort foods for the fall. My grandmother used to make this for me when I was little. It was always during the end of September to early October."
Classic Rice Pudding (Serves 4):
1 large egg
1/4 cup dark brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Pinch ground cinnamon
2 cups whole milk
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
1/3 cup uncooked short grain white rice
Pinch of salt
Directions:
1. Whisk together the egg, sugar, vanilla and cinnamon in a small bowl. Set aside.
2. Add the milk, cream, rice and salt to a medium-sized saucepan and bring to a boil over medium high heat.
3. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low and simmer until the rice is tender, about 20-25 minutes.
4. Stir frequently to keep the rice from sticking to the bottom of the pan.
5. Slowly add about half a cup of the hot rice mixture to the egg mixture, whisking quickly, to temper the egg mixture.
6. Add the egg mixture to the saucepan with the remaining rice mixture.
7. Stir everything together and continue heating on low heat for about another 5-10 minutes, or until thickened. Don’t boil. It will continue to thicken as it cools.
8. Remove from heat and serve warm.
Chef Michele A Koeniger, CDM, CFPP, CEC, is director of food and nutrition at Novant Health Morrison at Thomasville Medical Center.
