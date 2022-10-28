In the kitchen - chicken Philly cheesesteak

Chicken Philly Cheese Steak
(Serves 2)
1 large chicken breast, boneless and skinless, thin sliced
2 teaspoon olive oil
1 tablespoon butter
1/2 green pepper, thinly sliced
1/2 red pepper, thinly sliced
1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
6 oz. mushrooms, sliced
1 clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon ground paprika
1/2 container Boursin cheese
4 oz. Provolone cheese, sliced
2 hoagie rolls
Duke’s Mayo
1. In a skillet, sauté the mushrooms, peppers and onions with butter and oil until the vegetables are desired doneness. Remove from the skillet.
2. In the same skillet, sauté chicken until cooked through.
3. Add the vegetables back to the skillet.
4. Add the garlic and seasonings; cook until garlic is fragrant.
5. Top chicken and veggies with the Boursin nad provolone cheeses.
6. Cover the skillet with a lid and allow the cheeses to melt.
7. Toast the buns and spread with mayonnaise.
8. Divide the cheesy chicken and veggies between two buns. Enjoy.
— Chef Michele A Koeniger, CDM, CFPP, CEC, is director of food and nutrition at Novant Health Morrison at Thomasville Medical Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.