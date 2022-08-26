In the kitchen - Cheer Wine Cherry and Walnut Gelatin Salad

Executive Chef Michele Koeniger describes this Cheer Wine Cherry and Walnut Gelatin Salad as "a wonderful recipe to end the summer with."
"This recipe is simple and easy to make," she said, adding different flavors of gelatin can be used to suit flavor preferences.
Cheer Wine Cherry & Walnut Gelatin Salad
Serves 8
Ingredients
1-16 oz. can Bing cherries
1-6 oz. box cherry gelatin
12 oz. can Cheer Wine
1 cup crushed pineapple
1 cup walnuts, chopped
Whip topping for garnish
1. Drain cherries into a small saucepan.
2. Slice drained cherries in half.
3. Add enough water to drain cherry juice to equal 2 cups.
4. Bring juice to a boil. Remove from heat. Stir in gelatin & stir until gelatin has dissolved. Cool slightly.
5. Stir in Cheer Wine, crushed pineapple and walnuts.
6. Pour mixture into individual dessert glasses and refrigerate overnight.
7. Cut next day and serve with whip topping. Enjoy!
