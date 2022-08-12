The dog days of summer might be over, but Executive Chef Michele Koeniger said a light salad is always a good fit.
"I chose this recipe because it's refreshing and easy," she said, adding it's also a recipe that works well for those who meal prep.
Caribbean Quinoa Mango Salad
Serves 4
Ingredients
1/2 cup red quinoa
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 each lime, zest and juice
1 tsp. fresh ginger, peeled & minced
1 tbsp. low sodium soy sauce
1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
1 tsp. honey
1/2 tsp. salt
1 each mango, diced
1 green pepper, small diced
1/2 red onion, small diced
1 cup red grapes, cut in half
Directions
1. Rinse and simmer the quinoa in 1 cup of water until it is just tender, about 15 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, make the dressing by whisking together the oil, lime juice and zest, ginger, honey, soy sauce, red pepper flakes and salt.
3. In a medium serving bowl, combine the quinoa, mango, grapes and red onion.
4. Stir in the dressing, and gently fold.
5. Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to 3 days.
6. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.