Inspired by a popular vegetable commonly found in the West Virginia hills this time of year, Executive Chef Michele Koeniger, head of dining services at the Raleigh Center in Daniels, said her Caramelized Ramp & Lemon Ice Cream can be eaten on its own or can even serve as a palate cleanser.
"Ramps are in season and this is a fun, unique ice cream," she said. "I made this for a demo in 2016 and people really enjoyed it."
Caramelized Ramp & Lemon Ice Cream
Yields 1 quart
Ingredients
4-6 small ramps, cleaned & white parts only
1 tbsp. butter
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 tsp. salt
6 egg yolks
2 cups whole milk
1 cup heavy cream
1 tbsp. honey
Zest of one lemon
Juice of 1/2 lemon
Directions
1. In a small sauté pan, melt the butter over medium heat.
2. Add the ramps & cook until golden brown in color. Set aside.
3. In a medium sauce pan, beat the yolks, salt & sugar (no heat) until pale yellow in color.
4. Add the milk & heavy cream. Cook over medium heat stirring constantly until the mixture becomes thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Remove from the heat.
5. Put the ramps back on the stove & reheat. Add a cup of the cream mixture & deglaze the sauté pan.
6. Turn heat off. Pour ramp mixture into a blender. Add the honey & process until smooth.
7. Add to the other cream mixture & add the lemon zest & lemon juice. Blend well with a whisk.
8. Pour into a container, cover & let cool down. About 2 hours.
9. Pour mixture into an ice cream maker & make according to the manufacturer’s directions.
10. Place ice cream in an airtight freezer container & keep in freezer up until 2 months.