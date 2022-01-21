Chef Michele Koeniger, executive chef at the Raleigh Center in Daniels, said her banana bacon bread pudding with peanut butter glaze is the perfect dessert for a cold, snowy winter's day.
"It's easy to make and the flavor combination is excellent together," she said.
Though Koeniger used cinnamon raisin bread, she said any non-savory bread could be substituted and maple sausage could be used in place of the bacon.
Banana Bacon Bread Pudding with Peanut Butter Glaze
Serves 8
Ingredients
1 loaf stale cinnamon raisin bread
6-8 pieces bacon, fried crisp and broken into large pieces, divided
6 eggs, beaten
3 ripe bananas, smashed
1/4 cup dark brown sugar
1/4 cup maple syrup
2 cups milk
Peanut Butter Glaze
1 cup powdered sugar
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
1/3 cup milk
1/2 tsp. salt
Directions
1. To prep the bread pudding: Tear the bread into bite size pieces and press into a greased 2-qt. oven-proof casserole dish.
2. In medium size bowl, combine the eggs, bananas, sugar, maple syrup & milk.
3. Use a hand blender to mix to a smooth consistency and pour on top of bread.
4. Sprinkle the top with the bacon pieces. Blend with your hands to get everything incorporated.
5. Allow the bread to absorb the milk and egg mixture for at least an hour or up to overnight in the fridge.
6. Bake in a pre-heated 400° oven for 35-45 minutes or until the top is puffed and golden brown.
7. To make the glaze: Combine powdered sugar, peanut butter, salt and milk in a medium mixing bowl and beat with an electric hand mixer on low-to-medium speed until all ingredients are combined.
8. Continue mixing at medium speed 1-2 minutes more until mixture is smooth and desired texture is achieved.
9. Pour over warm bread pudding & serve.